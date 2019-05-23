Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Congress vs BJP verdict in Rajasthan today

The verdict for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be declared today, on May 23, 2019. The fate of 249 candidates will be decided in this Lok Sabha Election results 2019. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday amid tight security. The state witnessed two-phased voting on April 29 and May 6. The primary contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Narendra Modi-led BJP swept all the 25 seats in the state in 2014, a feat it aims to recreate in 2019 Lok Sabha election. It was the first time since 1989 that Congress failed to win retain a single seat in the state. The grand old party, however, emerged successful in the 2018 Assembly poll, forming the state government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

According to Chief Electoral officer Anand Kumar, a triple layered security arrangement has been made to thwart any kind of disruption. Trends of round-wise counting of all 25 Lok Sabha seats will be made available on the official website and displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.

The state witnessed a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 persons (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes in the Lok Sabha election 2019. Ganganagar (SC) constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.

One of the most talked-about seats in this Lok Sabha Election 2019 is Jodhpur from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is fighting against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat. Jaipur rural seat is witnessing a straight contest between two former Olympians -- BJP's sitting MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress's Krishna Poonia. In Barmer Lok Sabha constituency, the fight is between Congress' Manvendra Singh – a former BJP MLA and the son of Jaswant Singh – and BJP's Kailash Chaudhary. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son and BJP leader Dushyant Singh is contesting against Congress's Pramod Sharma from the Jhalawar-Baran seat while erstwhile Jaipur royal family member has been pitted against Congress' Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand seat.

The exit polls suggested a massive win for the BJP in Lok Sabha election result 2019. Republic-CVoter predicted 22 seats out of 25 for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan and Congress will get remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS also indicated 22-23 seats for the saffron party and two-three seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will settle for four. Aajtak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats, while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.



Lok Sabha Election 2019 process was largely peaceful barring a few incidents of violence on the second day of polling in the state. Four places saw poll boycott over demands on development. Two incidents of damaging ballot units were reported in Barmer and Ajmer.



The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies - Ganganagar (SC), Barmer, Banswara (ST), Chittorgarh, Jhalawar-Baran, Udaipur (ST), Kota, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Jalore, Churu, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Dausa (ST), Bikaner (SC), Bharatpur (SC) and Karauli-Dholpur (SC).

The seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the biggest democratic exercise on earth, ended on May 19. Election results will be declared on May 23. The general election 2019 will choose the 17th Lok Sabha and determine the next government.