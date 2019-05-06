Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Kantilal Bhuria of Indian National Congress, Guman Singh Damor of Bharatiya Janata Party and Madhu Singh Patel (Chouhan) of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 KANTILAL BHURIA Indian National Congress 2 GUMAN SINGH DAMOR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MADHU SINGH PATEL(CHOUHAN) Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ADVOCATE-KATARA RUKHAMAN SINGH Bahujan Mukti Party 5 KAMLESHWAR BHIL Bhartiya Tribal Party 6 SURAJ BHABHAR All India Hindustan Congress Party 7 SURAJSINGH KALIYA Janata Dal (United) 8 108 NILESH DAMOR Independent 9 RANGLA-KALESH Independent

Ratlam covers eight assembly segments– Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City and Sailana.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha election, Dileep Singh Bhuria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated Kantilal Bhuria of the Indian National Congress (INC). Dileep Singh had secured 545980 votes while Kantilal Bhuria got 437523 votes.