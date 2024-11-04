English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

MiG 29 Crash: യുപിയില്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മിഗ്–29 യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതൻ– വീഡിയോ

Air Force MiG 29 Crash: വിമാനം വീഴുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുൻപാണ് പൈലറ്റ് വിമാനത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. നിലത്തുവീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമർന്നു.

Written by - Zee Malayalam News Desk | Last Updated : Nov 4, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
  • ആ​ഗ്രയിലെ സോം​ഗ ​ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണത്
  • താഴെ വീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമരുന്നതും നാട്ടുകാർ ചുറ്റും കൂടി നിൽക്കുന്നതുമായ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നു

MiG 29 Crash: യുപിയില്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മിഗ്–29 യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതൻ– വീഡിയോ

ലഖ്നൗ: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മി​ഗ്-29 തകർന്നുവീണു. ഉത്ത‍ർപ്രദേശിലാണ് യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണത്. പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതനാണ്. വിമാനം വീഴുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുൻപാണ് പൈലറ്റ് വിമാനത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. നിലത്തുവീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമർന്നു. സംഭവത്തിൽ വ്യോമസേന അന്വേഷണം പ്രഖ്യാപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ആ​ഗ്രയിലെ സോം​ഗ ​ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണത്. താഴെ വീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമരുന്നതും നാട്ടുകാർ ചുറ്റും കൂടി നിൽക്കുന്നതുമായ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നു. അപകടകാരണം വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല. രണ്ട് മാസത്തിനിടെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ സംഭവമാണ് ഇത്. സാങ്കേതിക തകരാറുകളെ തുടർന്ന് സെപ്തംബറിൽ മി​ഗ്-29 വിമാനം രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ തകർന്നുവീണിരുന്നു.

