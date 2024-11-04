MiG 29 Crash: യുപിയില്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മിഗ്–29 യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതൻ– വീഡിയോ

ലഖ്നൗ: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മിഗ്-29 തകർന്നുവീണു. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലാണ് യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണത്. പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതനാണ്. വിമാനം വീഴുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുൻപാണ് പൈലറ്റ് വിമാനത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. നിലത്തുവീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമർന്നു. സംഭവത്തിൽ വ്യോമസേന അന്വേഷണം പ്രഖ്യാപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely.
An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF,…
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 4, 2024
*A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot has ejected from the plane. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.*#airforce #Accident #mig29 pic.twitter.com/RLIwA9o7GI
— Amit Chaudhary अमित चौधरी(Republic Bharat) (@Amit7Chaudhary) November 4, 2024
ആഗ്രയിലെ സോംഗ ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണത്. താഴെ വീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമരുന്നതും നാട്ടുകാർ ചുറ്റും കൂടി നിൽക്കുന്നതുമായ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വന്നു. അപകടകാരണം വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല. രണ്ട് മാസത്തിനിടെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ സംഭവമാണ് ഇത്. സാങ്കേതിക തകരാറുകളെ തുടർന്ന് സെപ്തംബറിൽ മിഗ്-29 വിമാനം രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ തകർന്നുവീണിരുന്നു.
A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction... An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force https://t.co/HU9XZlA40u pic.twitter.com/BzMmD06sjF
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024
