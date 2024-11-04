MiG 29 Crash: യുപിയില്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മിഗ്–29 യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണു; പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതൻ– വീഡിയോ

ലഖ്നൗ: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ മി​ഗ്-29 തകർന്നുവീണു. ഉത്ത‍ർപ്രദേശിലാണ് യുദ്ധവിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണത്. പൈലറ്റ് സുരക്ഷിതനാണ്. വിമാനം വീഴുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുൻപാണ് പൈലറ്റ് വിമാനത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. നിലത്തുവീണ വിമാനം കത്തിയമർന്നു. സംഭവത്തിൽ വ്യോമസേന അന്വേഷണം പ്രഖ്യാപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely.

An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF,…

— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 4, 2024