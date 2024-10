Jammu Kashmir Vidhan Sabha Election Result LIVE: जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये काँग्रेसची बहुमताच्या दिशेनं वाटचाल

8 Oct 2024, 08:39 वाजता

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: President of Awami Ittehad Party & MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid says, "Power is not a permanent thing...Jammu and Kashmir is not an ordinary state. On one side there is Pakistan, on the other side there is China. The world is watching us.… pic.twitter.com/nR42dqw0Ox

— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024