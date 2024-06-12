English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
डोंबिवलीत पुन्हा आगडोंब; एमआयडीसी हादरली, वाहनं जळून खाक, Photo विचलित करणारे

Dombivli Blast in Indo Mines Company: एमआयडीसीमधील इंडो अमीन्स कंपनीला आग लागली आहे. ही आग भीषण असून आगीवर नियंत्रण मिळवण्याचे प्रयत्न सुरु आहेत. 

| Jun 12, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
1/8

डोंबिवली-एमआयडीसीतील एका कंपनीला भीषण आग लागली आहे. 

2/8

डोंबिवलीतील इंडो अमाईन या रासायनिक कंपनीला सकाळी दहा वाजण्याच्या सुमारास एक्सपोर्ट झाला आणि त्यानंतर आग लागली काही क्षणातच आगीने भीषण रूप धारण केलं  

3/8

या आगीत कंपनीचे तीनही प्लांट जळून खाक झालेत.

4/8

या आगीत रस्त्यावरील झाडांसह रस्त्याच्या कडेला उभ्या असलेल्या शाळेच्या वाहनांनी देखील पेठ घेतला विवाहाने आगीत भस्म सात झाली आहेत

5/8

कंपनीत मोठ्या प्रमाणावर केमिकलचा साठा असल्याने आगीवर नियंत्रण मिळवण्याचा प्रयत्न सुरु आहे.

6/8

यामध्ये बाजूला आसलेल्या कंपनीने देखील पेट घेतला आहे

7/8

मात्र कंपनीला चारी बाजूने आगीने वेढल्याने आग नियंत्रणात आणताना कठीण झालं आहे. 

8/8

दोन तासापासून अग्निशमन विभागाचे कर्मचारी आगीवर नियंत्रण मिळविण्याचा प्रयत्न करत आहेत 

