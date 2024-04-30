English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PHOTO : इथं नाही एकही पुरुष; फक्त महिला आणि मुलांचं अनोखं गाव माहितीये?

Womens Village : जगाच्या नकाशावर एक असं गाव आहे जिथे एकही पुरुष नाही. हे गावं फक्त महिला आणि मुलांचं आहे. तुम्हाला माहितीय हे गाव कुठलं आहे ते?

Apr 30, 2024, 16:34 PM IST
या गावाची स्थापना 1990 मध्ये 15 महिलांनी केली. या महिलांना ब्रिटिश सैनिकांनी लैंगिक शोषणाला झुगारुन त्यांनी या अनोख्या गावाची निर्मिती केली. 

उत्तर केनियामधील सुंबुरी प्रांतातील हे उमोजा नावाचं गाव आहे. या गावात कोणत्याही पुरुषाला येण्याची परवानगी नाही. 

रेबेका लोलोसोली या महिलाने महिल्यांवरील लैंगिक अत्याचारा विरोधात एक वेगळं गाव निर्माण करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला. 

रेबेका या देखील एका पुरुषांच्या अत्याचाराच्या बळी ठरल्या होत्या. आता या गावात पाच ते 10 कुटुंबाच्या समुहात या महिला एकत्र नांदतात. 

सध्या या गावात 47 महिला 200 मुलं एकत्र राहतात आहे. जंगलात सापडणारे मध आणि काही हस्तकला याच्या माध्यमातून या महिला आपला उदरनिर्वाह करतात. 

हे उमोजा गाव ज्या जमिनीवर वसलंय यासाठी 30 वर्षांची लढाई करुन या महिलांनी ती जमीन आपल्या नावावर केली आहे. 

या गावातील शाळा असो किंवा कुठलाही व्यवहार हे महिला पाहतात. शिवाय या गावात बाहेरून देखील फक्त महिलांच एन्ट्री आहे.   

