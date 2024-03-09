Bhaskar Jadhav Will Leave Sena | भास्कर जाधव शिवसेना सोडणार? जाधव ठाकरे गटात नाराज - सूत्र

|
NZ
162
(45.2 ov)
134/2
(50.0 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
256
(68.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
477
(124.1 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
218
(57.4 ov)
117/6
(27.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
KUW
(18.4 ov) 87
|VS
|
MAS
88/3 (13.4 ov)
|Malaysia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
(50.0 ov) 310/5
|VS
|
IRE
275/8 (50.0 ov)
|Afghanistan beat Ireland by 35 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.