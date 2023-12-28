VIDEO | राम मंदिर उद्घाटन सोहळा भाजपाचा इव्हेंट - संजय राऊत

|
AUS
318
(96.5 ov)
187/6
(62.3 ov)
|VS
|
PAK
264
(73.5 ov)
|
SA
392/7
(100.0 ov)
|VS
|
IND
245
(67.4 ov)
|
NZ
(20.0 ov) 134/9
|VS
|
BAN
137/5 (18.4 ov)
|Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
|
NZ
(31.4 ov) 98
|VS
|
BAN
99/1 (15.1 ov)
|Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 9 wickets
