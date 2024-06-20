Advertisement
Top Stocks On D-Street Today: Uno Minda, Tata Technologies And PNB Housing Among 7 Stocks Grab Spotlight

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Top Stocks On D-Street Today: Uno Minda, Tata Technologies And PNB Housing Among 7 Stocks Grab Spotlight File Photo

New Delhi: India's benchmark indices closed in the green on Thursday following a rally in metal and banking stocks. At closing, Sensex settled at 77,478, up 141 points or 0.18 per cent, and Nifty was up 51 points or 0.22 per cent, at 23,567.

Today's stock market saw some standout performers on D-Street. Uno Minda, Tata Technologies And PNB Housing were among the seven stocks that grabbed the spotlight. As per Zeebiz, Here are the stocks that made headlines today:

-Uno Minda

UNO Minda, formerly known as Minda Industries is a global supplier of automotive solutions and systems to OEMs. Today, its shares hit a fresh all-time high during intra-day trading and ended the day over 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,081.30. The sharp rally was driven by Goldman Sachs initiating coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,350. (Also Read: Five PSU Stocks Identified As Multibaggers: Check Out These Large-Cap Stocks With Up To 426% Return In 1 Year)

-Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies' shares fell by over 1 per cent, closing at Rs 1,010.65. This drop came after global brokerage Goldman Sachs started coverage on the stock with a 'sell' rating and a target price of Rs 900. (Also Read: Bengaluru Man Sparks Controversy By Complaining About Empty Co-Working Space At 6:30 PM, Netizens React)

- Tata Communications

The company's shares rose by 2 per cent, closing at Rs 1,867.50 after it announced securing a 5-year 250 million dollars sustainability-linked loan (SLL).

- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

The company's shares hit the 20 per cent upper circuit, closing at Rs 222.40 each after 1.2 crore shares were traded in a block deal.

- Rategain Travel

The company's shares jumped 4 per cent, closing at Rs 781.45 after nearly 21.6 lakh shares were traded in the block deal window today.

- Goa Carbon

Goa Carbon's shares surged nearly 6 per cent, closing at Rs 830. This boost came after the company announced the launch of its first branded product, gcarb plus.

- PNB Housing

PNB Housing's shares took a hit today as it dropped by 6 per cent to settle at Rs 791.85 after a block deal occurred during the pre-opening trade.

