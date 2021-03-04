Don’t fake it! I am proud of what I am, says Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh

New Delhi: Miss India runner-up Manya Singh opened up about how people commented on her appearance and said she cannot become Miss India.

In a recent interview with DNA, Manya talked about the obstacles she overcame and the initial hiccups she faced during her modelling and Miss India journey. Manya, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was crowned the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up at a virtual ceremony in February. Manya, who is the daughter of an auto driver from UP, had visited her home in her father's auto after her big win at the beauty pageant.

When asked about the initial hiccups she faced during her modelling days, Manya said, “I didn't get any modelling assignments initially. From the age of 16-20, wherever I auditioned, I was rejected. Everyone kept telling me... 'you don’t look like Miss India, you can't be Miss India, your face is a certain way, your body is a certain way, you are short etc’, there were so many comments on me. But, I knew that nothing could break me because it’s people's job to say and so they will. The only thing I kept in mind was that these auditions are going to make me and I must learn from it. And so my failures became my friends and that's how I kept learning.”

She said she believes in internal beauty which matters more than external looks. The model revealed that she has faced several rejections in her life and met people who commented on her looks and background. “I have faced rejections and there were many who commented on my background and my looks. They said I didn’t look so good and that only a woman who is really beautiful wins the Miss India crown but that didn’t bother me much because I know that I am beautiful. I don’t think that external beauty matters so much. Internal beauty and the way you carry yourself, all of these matter more.”

“I always believed in thinking from the heart and speaking from my mind. And that's how I always thought I was beautiful and I can be Miss India. I had won half the battle the day I thought I had to do this. Also, I don't believe that to be Miss India, knowing how to speak in English is important. One must know their own language -- meaning be yourself. Don't fake it. I am proud of what I am. I used both the languages Hindi and English. It's not compulsory to go a certain way,” she added.

On being asked if she ever dreamed of pursuing another career other than modelling, Manya asserted, “Not even modelling. There was just one dream -- Miss India. In fact, a day before Miss India happened, I cried thinking this is the only dream I have. There is no plan B. Now what? So, I just gave my best performance without caring too much about the result of the pageant.”

During a virtual ceremony, Manasa Varanasi was crowned as Miss India World 2020 and Manika Sheokand became Miss Grand India 2020.