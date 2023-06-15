EXCLUSIVE: K-Pop Singer Aoora's Favourite Bollywood Star Is Tiger Shroff, All Set to Perform In India

The love for South Korean music, TV shows and films has gained global acceptance over the past few years. Indians love to follow K-Pop albums, and stars and we all wanna dig out more about Korean culture, fashion and food. One of the famous South Korean singers, Aoora is all set to perform in Mumbai. He recently wowed the desi audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy' from the 1982 release Disco Dancer featuring Mithun Chakraborty. Aoora's Mumbai gig will be at Oberoi Mall on June 17, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, K-Pop singer Aoora talked about his love for India, his favourite Bollywood star and upcoming projects:

Q. How did Jimmy Jimmy happen?

A. I have been listening to a lot of Indian music and about two months back I heard this song, Jimmy Jimmy. I was very attracted to its disco beats. The energy of the song was also amazing. I felt that adding K-pop beats to this song while keeping the original disco element intact would be cool. I am so happy that people are liking this version of the song.

Q. Tell us about your experience of singing in Hindi

A. I found it quite easy to sing in Hindi. It was fun.

Q. Indians love K-Pop music, Korean TV shows, and films. How does it feel to represent your country globally?

A. It feels amazing. I think it is an honour to get a chance to work on collaborative projects that can bring two cultures together.

Q. Who is your favourite Indian star?

A. Tiger Shroff

Q. Which is your all-time favourite Korean movie or TV show?

A. There are so many, it's very difficult to choose only one.

Q. How different is it working in K-Pop and Indie music

A. There are many similarities in terms of energy and visuals. In K-Pop things are more strict and process oriented. I feel in India there is more freedom for artists.

Q. Your future projects?

A. I am working on 9 more songs with Saregama. Please look forward to them.