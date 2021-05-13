Kangana Ranaut massively BASHED for insensitive post on Israel-Palestine crisis, netizens demand 'ban her on Instagram'!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has irked netizens once again. After her Twitter account was suspended permanently, Kangana has been sharing her viewpoints on Instagram. But looks like, controversies are not going to leave her anytime soon.

Commenting on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, the actress put up a few Insta stories, praising Israel's military attack on Gaza and this has hurt several internet users. After her posts went viral, Kangana Ranaut started trending on Twitter and netizens demanded her ban from Instagram.

Take a look at what she posted and how the internet reacted to the controversy:

Does this birdbrain, pathetic and islamophobic #KanganaRanaut know what exactly terrorism is? During the holiest night of Ramadan, Laylat-al-Qadar 300 worshippers were relentlessly injured and to this moron those unarmed worshippers were brutal terrorists. Wow. #isrealterrorist pic.twitter.com/oFqJjbNag7 — Lame Dactarni. (@angry_tweetie) May 12, 2021

#KanganaRanaut I don’t think you should ever chat shit about trrorists again because it’s a hypocrisy.. the things you posted today show your scum of the earth like the terrorists, nazz and murdrs. What you said is exactly what a trrorist would say. You should be ashamed of — nabrissa (@nabrissa3) May 13, 2021

@instagram ok are u not gonna do anything about this??? Kangana ranawat is openly using homophobic slur in her story. Take her account down. Improve your report review service. #KanganaRanaut #KanganaTeam #bhakts #BJP pic.twitter.com/AfLcsaHrW5 — | FRIDAY(@cutePAPABEAR) May 13, 2021

When Twitter suspends her account but she is still trending on Twitter Liberals : pic.twitter.com/zlfbMLHB3v — बरखा (@PM_ki_PA) May 13, 2021

For the unversed, the current eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police. A focal point was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound that is revered by Jews and Muslims, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters who threw chairs and stones at them.

Hamas, claiming to be defending Jerusalem, launched a barrage of rockets at the city late Monday, setting off days of fighting, according to PTI.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.