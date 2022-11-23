Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 130 trains on November 23, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled over 130 trains on November 23 due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, and derailment of trains. 134 trains have been fully cancelled, meanwhile, 40 trains have been partially cancelled today on November 23 due to maintenance and operational works also which are to be laid on railway tracks. IRCTC has also diverted and rescheduled many trains for today and tomorrow. Further, there are high chances that the Indian Railways may cancel trains on November 24 too due to similar reasons. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective train journeys.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Gonda, Visakhapatnam, Pathankot, Azimganj, Hubli, Asansol, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Madgaon, Ratnagiri, Jaipur, Bina, New Delhi, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Pratapnagar, Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, Sealdah, Ahmedabad, amongst others.

The passengers can check their trains using the NTES website too. All you have to do is go to the website can click on the "Exceptional trains" website in the right corner. After this, you will see a drop-down menu with multiple options like cancelled trains, diverted trains, rescheduled trains, and others.

Check full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on November 23:

Rail passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts soon. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. Indian Railways has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations across India.