Amid heavy Mumbai rains, Indian Railways has been working round the clock to make sure local train services can run smoothly and passengers can reach their destinations on time. Railways have been meticulously planning and executing work due to which Western Railways have been able to run train services with minimum disruptions.

“Committed to ensuring uninterrupted service...! Railwaymen are working hard round the clock to ensure steady service to Mumbaikars so they can reach their destination safely as well as on-time,” read the tweet of Western Railway.

“To ensure smooth uninterrupted services amid heavy rainfall, targets were followed meticulously and Western Railways completed the works before time,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

“Works such as cleaning and desilting of culverts, nullahs, and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installation of high-power pumps, trimming trees were completed on mission code,” he further added.

Here are some measures are taken by the Western Railways to ensure uninterrupted services:

- Muck removal of over 1.55 lakh cubic meters was completed at 28 locations. This was carried out by deploying specially designed Muck special trains, BRNs, JCB, etc.

- New drains and manholes were constructed to facilitate the flow of water. 55 culverts and drains up to 50 km were de-silted and cleaned.

- Within Railway premises, flood-prone areas were identified and precautionary measures were taken.

- For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway authorities are in close contact with Municipal bodies for arranging local transport for passengers.

- Monsoon patrolling was conducted by 11 patrolmen and 8 bridge guards to monitor the condition of tracks.

-Waterways were constructed by micro tunneling at Vasai Yard, Nalasopara, and Bandra-Khar section.

- 204 high-capacity water pumps were installed at flood-prone areas near tracks and various water logging locations have been identified.

- To keep the tracks clear, trimming of over 2000 trees has been carried out whereas 20 vulnerable trees were cut.

- To monitor, clean, and identify choke points in culverts and nullahs, drone surveys were carried out at over 23 locations.

- All EMU rakes were inspected and attended to for the monsoon.

Railway authorities continue to keep a check on all the rail corridors to ensure uninterrupted smooth train travel for the passengers as the city remains on orange alert.

