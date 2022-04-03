Vikrant Rona teaser: Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez's fantasy film promises thrill, watch here

New Delhi: Kichcha Sudeepa’s most anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ teaser has been unveiled and viewers around the globe are high on appreciation for the same.

It was only yesterday when some of the biggest pan-India stars like Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Simbu announced the release date teaser of the 3D fantasy ‘Vikrant Rona’, and today the internet has been gushing about the teaser.

Watch teaser here:

The teaser has been hailed for the filmmaker’s marvelous use of VFX, BGM, and action sequences to perfection.

Several South Asian superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi have jumped into the conversation praising the visionary teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Kichcha Sudeep’s remarkable performance in it.

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, ‘Vikrant Rona’ is all set to be released on July 28, 2022.