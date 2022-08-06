New Delhi: Amazon has announced another sale event. To commemorate Independence Day before August 15, the e-commerce behemoth is launching a Great Freedom sale on its platform. The sale event is now live for Amazon Prime members, and those without a subscription will be able to access it on August 6. Several iPhones, including the iPhone 12, are discounted during the sale.

The iPhone 12 is available for a starting price of Rs 58,900 for the 64GB storage option. The smartphone price was officially reduced towards the end of 2021, and it is now available for Rs 65,990. This essentially means that clients will receive a Rs 7,090 discount. The iPhone 12 is an older smartphone, but it still provides a fantastic overall performance and photographic experience. Read More: iPhone 14 made in Indian factories to be shipped worldwide? Check Apple’s big plan

However, if you have more money to spend, you should get the iPhone 13. The handset has a starting price of Rs 68,900, while the device's original retail price is Rs 79,900. This translates to a Rs 11,000 discount for users. Remember that there is a Rs 13,150 discount available for exchanging your previous phone. This is compatible with both iPhones. The exchange value is determined by the condition of your current phone. Read More: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale live only for Prime members: Check out deals and offers

If you've been thinking about purchasing an iPhone, now is probably the best time to do so, since both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are selling for very low prices on Amazon. Apple is also likely to unveil the new iPhone 14 series in September. So, if you wish to utilise a new iPhone, you can do so. However, keep in mind that it will be pricey, possibly costing approximately Rs 80,000, according to the rumour mill.