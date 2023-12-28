Smartphone Launch In January 2024: Check List Of Upcoming Mobile Phone

New Delhi: As we step into the new year, smartphone enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with major brands gearing up for a series of exciting launches in January 2024. Notable players such as OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi are set to unveil their latest offerings.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series

Kicking off the year, Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 13 series in India on January 4, 2024. The models boast AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, driven by a blend of Qualcomm and MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets with up to 12GB RAM. (Also Read: How Much Monthly Interest Will You Earn For Rs 1 Lakh FD Across Different Tenors? Check Calculator)

While featuring Android 13-based MIUI 14, the highlight is the staggering 200MP primary rear camera on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The Pro+ model may also impress with a 5000mAh battery supporting 120W charging. (Also Read: Ratan Tata's 86th Birthday: Check Out 5 Interesting Facts About Industrialist)

Vivo X100 Series

Simultaneously, Vivo is set to launch its X100 series on the same day. The X100 and X100 Pro flaunt a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset, these phones offer configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Notably, the X100 Pro stands out with an additional camera and supports both wired 100W and wireless 50W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung is poised to make a splash with the Galaxy S24 series, expected to launch in South Korea next month. The lineup includes the vanilla, plus, and Ultra variants, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a powerful quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main camera.

With a substantial 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, the Galaxy S24 Ultra aims to be a strong contender in the market.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 12 on January 23, 2024, for a global audience. Priced around Rs 60,000 for the base model, it features a 6.82-inch 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display with an LTPO panel.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The imaging prowess includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.