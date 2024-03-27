WhatsApp Android To Introduce Feature For High-Quality Media Sharing

New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is known for its continuous upgrade in terms of features. This time, it is reportedly introducing a new feature to its Android app, making it easier for users to send high-quality images and videos. This feature aims to streamline the process by allowing users to specify their preferred media quality setting.

Introduction Of New Feature

According to reports from WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature has been identified in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.17 build. This beta version started rolling out to testers on Monday through the Google Play Beta Program. (Also Read: Discounts On Apple iPhone 15, 14, 13 Available On Flipkart: Check Current Prices)

Media Upload Quality

The feature introduces a setting option called 'Media upload quality' within the Storage and data menu. Users can choose between Standard quality and HD quality for their media uploads. Once a preference is selected, all future media uploads will adhere to this setting. (Also Read: Delhi Man's Rs 340 Cab Booking Turns Into Rs 648 Nightmare: Here's What Happened NEXT)

What New It Brings And How Different From Previous One?

Previously, users had to manually select their desired media quality with each photo or video upload. However, this upcoming update eliminates the need for repetitive selection by allowing users to set their preferences in the settings.

Option To Change Quality On Preview Screen

WhatsApp initially introduced the HD Photo Sharing feature in August 2023, followed by support for high-resolution videos. While users currently have the option to change quality on the preview screen, the new feature defaults to the preference set in the settings.

Platform Availability

While the feature has been reported for Android, its availability on iOS or the desktop app remains unconfirmed. Additionally, it's important to note that none of the current options allow users to send media in its original resolution, especially for large files. To achieve this, users must share media as a document.