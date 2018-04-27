Aishwarya Rai represents Indian women, not Diana Hayden: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb courts controversy, again

Agartala: Former Miss World Diana Hayden does not represent Indian women, but Aishwarya Rai does. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's latest statement on beauty pageants, Indian women and "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World has stirred a fresh controversy.

“Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women. She became the Miss World and that's all right. But I do not understand the beauty of Diana Hayden," said the 46-year-old BJP leader, who became the Tripura CM last month.

Deb's statement comes barely days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all party members to stop making 'irresponsible statements'.

Speaking at a day-long design workshop on handlooms and handicrafts at the Prajna Bhavan in Agartala, the BJP leader said, “Indian women did not use cosmetics in the old times. Indians did not use shampoo, they washed their hair with methi water and bathed with mud. These beauty pageant organisers are international marketing mafia, who spotted a huge market in the country. Today, there is a beauty parlour in every corner of the country," he said.

Terming the international beauty contests a farce, the Tripura CM said that the results of such contests are all predetermined.

"Whoever contested the international beauty pageants won. For five consecutive years, we won the Miss World/Miss Universe awards. Diana Hayden won it too. Do you think she should have won the title?" Deb said.

"They make the girls walk with fabric on the ramps. Those who give the certificates are all international textile market mafia. They plan beforehand who will get the award and this is 100 per cent true," the BJP leader said.

He, however, was full of praise for another Miss World winner and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. She represents the Indian women in the true sense, said Deb.

"Why are there no more beauty pageant winners from India? They (the jury) have captured the market in the country and have gone elsewhere," he claimed.

Deb's comment didnot sit well with the social media, with several Twitteratis slamming the Chief Minister.

Activist Kavita Krishnan termed his comments as "stupid, sexist and communal".

Delhi CM advisor Nagendar Sharma in a tweet said, "Though we are still in April, this most likely could qualify for the most ridiculous quote of 2018."

Earlier this month, Deb had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata. He also attacked Trinamool Congress Chief, saying that the West Bengal CM should "should go to a temple and then get her brain examined at a hospital."

