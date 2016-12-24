Christmas special! WhatsApp messages, SMS greetings for your loved ones

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again when the jingle bells start ringing, when you illuminate your garden area by decorating your Christmas tree and singing X-mas carols with family and friends.

Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated on December 25th across the world.

Also known as the Nativity of Jesus, it is believed that Jesus was sent to earth by God to save the rest of the world from sins.

The festival starts by commemorating a special midnight mass to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas eve.

Not just Christians but people across many faiths look forward to this festival. Santa showers one and all with pretty gifts and presents and its all about sharing joy and making merry.

So guys, wish a Merry Christmas to your loved ones with these sweet text messages:

Wishing you and your family a blessed and happy Christmas!

May the Christmas spirit bring to you peace and hope. Merry Christmas!

“I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never ending happiness this Christmas!

May you and your family be blessed abundantly. Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year!

May this Christmas fill your homes with the peace and joy of Christ. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!

Christmas is the time for festivities and spreading the love. Merry Christmas to you and your dear ones!

Love, joy and peace are the ingredients for a wonderful Christmas. We hope you find them all this festive season… Wish you a Merry Christmas!

I wish for peace and happiness at Christmas and throughout the New Year.