हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts China's Yunan province, 14 injured

The 5.9-magnitude quake jolted China's southwest Yunnan province on Saturday

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts China&#039;s Yunan province, 14 injured
Representational image

Beijing: An earthquake measuring 5.9-magnitude on the Richter scale jolted China's southwest Yunnan province on Saturday, leaving 14 people with minor injuries. 

The provincial seismological bureau said 55 aftershocks have been recorded so far in Mojiang Hani autonomous county, with one above magnitude 3, two above magnitude 4, and one above magnitude 5.

According to the county government, the 5.9-magnitude quake, with an 11 km deep epicentre, had damaged dozens of homes. Tremors were felt in the 15 towns in Mojiang as well as cities including Kunming, the provincial capital.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has initiated an emergency response and dispatched working teams to the scene. More than 600 policemen, firefighter, medical workers are carrying out the rescue operations.

Professional rescue teams equipped with life-sensors, thermal cameras, and excavators, as well as search and rescue dogs also rushed to the quake-stricken areas, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

About 1,328 tents, 3,900 quilts, 2,000 sets of bedding, 2,000 folding beds, and 600 waterproof clothes had been sent to accommodate relocated residents.

Traffic, telecommunications, and power supply have returned to normal in most parts of Tongguan, the town nearest to the epicentre, the agency said. 

Rescuers in Tongguan said that the casualties would not be high as most villagers were farming outdoors when the quake struck. 

Tags:
ChinaEarthquakeYunnan Province

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close