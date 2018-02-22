Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan calls his marriage a 'political misadventure'

New Delhi: Days after former Pakistani cricketer and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan married for the third time, his former wife Reham Khan on Thursday called the marriage a 'political misadventure.'

In an exclusive interview to WION from London, she said, "Imran has been blamed for certain miscalculations and wrong decisions in the party. And then he goes ahead and gets married. Politically it is not a very good advice. It sends out a message that you are not serious."

"Those who seek power need to make good judgments," she added.

On speculations about her political ambitions, Reham said, "I was blamed for political ambition when I had none. Pakistan will not allow a British national to contest."

However, she pointed out, "There is no space for someone like me in Pakistan who lives within the income. I do not have a feudalistic background and I do not have the backing of financial lobbies. Also, they say that a woman cannot go far in politics without a man."

Talking about the troubled history of democracy in Pakistan, Reham said, "There is huge sycophancy and nepotism in Pakistan. Senate seats go to highest bidders. As much as 20 crores are given to buy a seat."

Earlier on February 21, 2018, she had said that Imran had dated Bushra when she was still his wife.

In an interview with The Times, Reham had alleged that her ex-husband knew Bushra for the last three years and continued to see her even during her short-lived marriage with the former cricketer-turned-politician.

"Imran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not the truthful man," she had said. Reham had also said that the marriage between Imran and Bushra took place nearly two months ago.

"I knew they married on January 1, 2018, and he revealed it later, this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months," she remarked.

PTI is looking to make a mark in the Pakistan general elections, scheduled to be held in July 2018. The Imran-led party is aspiring to overthrow the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The party suffered a humiliating electoral defeat in Punjab's Lodhran district earlier in February 2018.

Imran`s third wife, Bushra, 44, was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad and is the mother of five children. She is a 'spiritual guide' and is also known as 'Pinky Pir'.

The ceremony was held at the residence of Bushra's brother in Pakpattan and PTI central executive committee member Mufti Muhammad Saeed performed the 'nikah'.

Pictures of the private ceremony, showing Bushra in a full veil, were posted on the Twitter account of the party.

Wishing Chairman @ImranKhanPTI and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple. #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BYHQ9CCaA8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 18, 2018

Bushra Maneka belongs to the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She is a resident of Pakpatan district, some 250 km from Lahore, which is known as the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar.

The wedding ceremony which was attended by Khan's mother-in-law and other family members. Khan's sisters were not present in the ceremony.

Imran had first married Britisher Jemima Goldsmith in 1995. The marriage had ended in divorce after nine years in 2004. He has two sons from her.

His second marriage with Reham in 2015, then a TV anchor, lasted barely for 10 months.

(With Agency inputs)