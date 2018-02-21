Imran Khan not faithful, was seeing new wife Bushra when married to me, claims Reham Khan

Former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s third marriage has grabbed headlines globally. The wedding that took place in Lahore grabbed eyeballs when PTI released a photograph showing Imran’s third wife Bushra Manika in a burqa.

Even before the pictures of the wedding stopped being circulated on social media, Imran’s second wife, Reham Khan, has claimed that the cricket-turned-politician had an affair with his third wife even while he was in marriage with the British-Pakistani journalist.

Speaking to The Times, Reham accused Imran Khan of being unfaithful during their marriage, which ended in a divorce in 2015. She further said that Imran and Bushra got married on January 1, 2018 itself but the marriage was made public later. Reham pointed that Imran had kept their marriage as well under wraps for two months.

Just days before the news of marriage between Imran and Bushra was made public, Reham had left Pakistan reportedly after receiving several threats calls. Reham has, however, declared that she will return to Pakistan after she completes writing her book, which is expected to reveal details about her marriage with the Pakistani politician.

Pakistan-based news organisation Dawn had quoted Reham as saying that she left Pakistan “temporarily” for the security of her kids and would certainly return to the country. She added that the work on her book was complete and was just waiting for it to get published.

It is widely speculated that the book would carry details of her disturbed marriage with Imran Khan.

Speaking to Geo TV, she said that her book would carry all aspects of her life and hence, mention of her relationship with Imran Khan is a part of the same. She, however, added that she has made sure that her book is not written in any anger or anguish.

The British Pakistani journalist expressed her anguish over the development citing that she was forced to discontinue her daughter’s schooling. She further said that none of the political parties in the country backed her over the issue.

She further said, "Reports of my association with political parties are false. Fact is that no party wants me to speak. Across the board, I have no backing or support of any political party in Pakistan."