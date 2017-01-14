Boat with 40 on board capsizes in Patna, 23 dead; PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

Patna: In a tragic incident, at least 23 people lost their lives due to drowning and many are said to be missing after a boat capsized in the river Ganga in Patna on Saturday.

According to a media report, more than 40 people were on board when the boat capsized at NIT ghat in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

The boat was returning from a kite flying festival that was organised in an island in the middle of the river as part of Makar Sankranti celebration, officials added.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. when it had turned dark.

Chhapra, Latest visuals from the spot: 20 dead in Bihar boat tragedy pic.twitter.com/3un9QnzmOx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

While most of the passengers were able to swim to safety and reached the shore, at least six are still said to be missing.

"While eight people have so far been rescued by the NDRF team, at least 25 passengers managed to swim to safety," an ANI report said earlier.

According to sources, it was a small boat and was overloaded with people, which led to its capsizing. The boat was about to reach the bank when the incident took place.

All senior officials along with local swimmers have reached the site and NDRF team has launched a major rescue operation in the river to trace on the missing people.

Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and district police officials are camping at the site.

Expressing grief over the boat tragedy, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Mahatma Gandhi Setu rehabilitation foundation stone laying program, that was scheduled to be held on Sunday in Bihar, has been called off for now. Gadkari announced the news on Twitter.

Tomorrows MG Setu rehabilitation foundation stone laying program at Bihar has been postponed — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 14, 2017

Reacting to the incident Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief and asked the officials to fasten the rescue operations.

The Bihar government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight expressed grief over Patna boat tragedy in which at least 23 persons lost their lives.

"PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi too expressed her grief at the loss of lives Bihar boat tragedy and expressed hopes that the government is ensuring adequate relief measures.