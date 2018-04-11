Government conspiring to get me and my family killed, alleges Rabri Devi over withdrawal of security

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday claimed that the government is conspiring to get her and her family killed. The allegation comes a day after the Bihar government withdrew the 32 Military Police jawans who were stationed at the residence of the former chief minister in Patna. "The security was revoked at 9 in the night. See what the government is doing? It is a conspiracy to get me and my family killed," Rabri Devi said.

"It's a conspiracy by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and the government. Lalu Ji is in jail and is dying every day. I don't know if he's dying due to disease or being killed using medicines. His sugar level is rising. How do I trust the government? If they ask us to vacate our house we're ready to do it," she added.

Protesting against the decision, Rabri's son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav along with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav had also given up their security on Tuesday. Tejashwi claimed that he was taking the decision so that the Nitish Kumar-led government could indulging in 'petty politics' and do some development work.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said that the three of them had obtained security on the ground of him being the leader of the opposition, Rabri being an ex-CM and Tej Pratap being an MLA. The decision to withdraw the security came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at Rabri's residence in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case.

Tejashwi also alleged that the Chief Minister had sent him a notice to vacate the government residence, he is presently living in. While the CBI officials said it clear that only Rabri Devi was questioned at her residence in Patna, RJD leaders claimed that Tejashwi was also quizzed for over four hours. "Only Rabri Devi was questioned today. We have already questioned Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the case," an official said on Tuesday.

RJD leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that it was a malicious exercise and wondered if it was a coincidence that their leader had been questioned by the CBI when the prime minister was visiting the state. "Let Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar remember that the more they will try to repress us, the stronger will we emerge," RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said.

This is not the first time that the RJD leaders have made such an allegation. Earlier in March too, Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that there is a threat to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's life and claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I am sure there is a threat to LaluJi's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP," he had said.

Lalu has been sentenced to fourteen years in prison in connection with two cases in the fourth fodder scam case. He is currently admitted to the All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment after his health deteriorated in jail.