close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Jungle raj in Bihar? JD(U) leader Mukesh Singh shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:15
Jungle raj in Bihar? JD(U) leader Mukesh Singh shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna
Representational image

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Mukesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Barh, Patna, on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place at the Dhelwa Gossai locality early today.

Singh was the general secretary of JD (U) Barh district unit.

The Bihar Police has begun its investigating into the case and sent the JD(U) leader's body for post-mortem.

Details awaited. 

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.