Jungle raj in Bihar? JD(U) leader Mukesh Singh shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:15
Representational image
Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Mukesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Barh, Patna, on Sunday.
The incident reportedly took place at the Dhelwa Gossai locality early today.
Singh was the general secretary of JD (U) Barh district unit.
The Bihar Police has begun its investigating into the case and sent the JD(U) leader's body for post-mortem.
Details awaited.
First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:15
