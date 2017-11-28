Nitish Kumar latest among state CMs to join the chorus of 'ban Padmavati'.

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the latest among the state Chief Ministers to join the 'ban Padmavati' chorus.

Nitish has reportedly said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmavati' will not be released in Bihar till the producers and director of the film make necessary changes in the film.

His statement on Padmavati comes hours after the Supreme Court dismissed a fresh petition seeking to stall the release of movie Padmavati outside India.

The top court further directed officials holding responsible positions to avoid commenting on the film, since it amounts “to pre-judging it”.

“Such kind of statements are violative of the principle of Rule of Law as Censor Board is yet to certify the movie," said the apex court.

The SC was listening to a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking direction to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie. The petition also sought prosecution of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Recently, the government in poll-bound Gujarat announced a ban on the movie saying Padmavati will not be screened in the state till the assembly elections are over.

Gujarat goes to poll on December 9 and 14, and the counting is to take place on December 18.

In a press conference on November 22, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that apart from the Kshatriya Samaaj, other communities also expressed apprehension about the release of the film.

"Till the issues are resolved, Padmavati will not be screened in Gujarat," said Rupani.

He also tweeted, "The Government of Gujarat will not allow #Padmavati - a movie hurting sentiments of Rajputs - to get released in the State. We can't allow our history to be distorted. We believe in freedom of speech & expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated. (sic)"

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama, Padmavati, has been in dire straits for a while now.

Several right-wing groups have been vehemently opposing the film on the grounds that it supposedly degrades the honour of the Rajput queen, Rani Padmini and shows her in a bad light.

Bhansali`s magnum-opus, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been mired in a slew of controversies for allegedly tampering with historical facts.