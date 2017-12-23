RJD to challenge Lalu's conviction in high court

PATNA: Minutes after former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Saturday convicted in a fodder scam case by a special CBI court in Ranchi, the party announced that it will challenge the verdict in the high court.

"The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will challenge the special CBI court`s order in the high court soon," senior party leader Jagdanand Singh, considered close to Lalu Prasad, told the media here.

A former state minister, Singh has termed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "tota" (parrot) and robot, controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

He asserted that the RJD was united and it would remain united.

"The RJD is one and united. We will politically fight against communal and fascist forces. As our leader Lalu Prasad has refused to bow before them, now he has been convicted in a baseless case under a conspiracy," Singh said.

Soon after the court verdict in Ranchi, hundreds of RJD leaders and workers gathered outside 10, Circular Road, the official residence of Lalu Prasad`s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Most of them said the RJD chief had been convicted due to political vendetta.

"How come former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted in the same fodder scam case in which Lalu Prasad is convicted? Mishra was acquitted for his support to the BJP, which has managed the CBI and Lalu was convicted for fighting against them," RJD worker Santosh Rai said.