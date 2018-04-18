Tej Pratap Yadav, Aishwarya Rai to get engaged today at Hotel Maurya in Patna - See pics of preparations

PATNA: Preparations are in full swing for the engagement of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav which will be held in Patna on Wednesday. The engagement of Tej Pratap and his fiance Aishwarya Rai will be held at Hotel Maurya in Patna. As per reports, the engagement will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is jailed after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, will not be present for his son's engagement. This is the first time that any ceremony in his family is taking place in Lalu's absence. However, all close family members are friends will be present for the ceremony. Lalu's sisters have already arrived in the city for the engagement. Nearly 200 people are expected to be present at the hotel when Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai will exchange the rings.

Special arrangements have been made for the engagement. The flowers for the decoration have reportedly been brought from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune. People have started gathering at the Rabri Devi's residence in Patna to congratulate the family for the engagement.

As per a report in livecities, Priyanka Gandhi has been invited to the event and she has accepted the invitation. Several other politicians have also been invited to the engagement ceremony today.

Aishwarya Rai is the eldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai. While the engagement will be held on April 18, their marriage is likely to take place in May this year.



Tej Pratap Yadav represents Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly. He was won during the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and was made the environment minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. He is the elder son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Tej Pratap's mother Rabri Devi, who is also an RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister, had finalised the marriage in March following consultations with Aishwarya's father Chandrika Prasad Rai, a former Bihar minister, and her mother Poornima Rai, who is an assistant professor in Patna Women's College.

The couple had recently met at the Patna airport when Tej Pratap was returning from New Delhi after meeting his father while Aishwarya was leaving for the national capital. The duo met at the airport and clicked some photographs together. They sat in VIP lounge of Patna airport for some time and spoke to each other. A few relatives of Aishwarya, too, were present there.