'Don' Shah Rukh Khan and his 'jungli billi' to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gustakhiyan'?
New Delhi: It seems the year 2016 is ending with some really good news in store for us, after Kareena's baby boy news, Salman topping the Forbes list, the next in queue is the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is all set to sign Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next dream venture titled 'Gustakhiyan', which is going to be a biopic on Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi's life, reportedly.
And this is not it, if the reports are to be believed then King Khan is going to be starred opposite 'Jungli Billi' Priyanka Chopra! No, we aren't kidding.
According to a report in Bollywood Life, Bhansali met the 'Raees' actor over the same. The report quotes a source as saying, “There is a lot of poetry in the film and SRK has been reading Sahir’s ghazals and nazms. Though Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed Gustakhiyan yet but he is in love with the script and is keen on reuniting with the 'Bajirao Mastani' filmmaker.''
PeeCee who is currently in India, reportedly informed that she will be signing two Bollywood projects before returning to the United States. Any guesses, if this might be one of them.
We just can't wait enough to see the 'Don 2' jodi again create their magic on the big screens! Can you?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Raftaar raps for Hollywood film 'Passengers' in Hindi
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
- Sonam is proud to be Anil Kapoor’s daughter
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ may score century in first three days - Box Office report
- Aamir Khan’s response to Ranveer Singh’s poetic ‘Dangal’ tweet is AWESOME!
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend