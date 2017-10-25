Firangi: Sunil Grover didn’t turn up for Kapil Sharma’s film trailer launch – Here’s why

Mumbai: The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year Firangi starring Kapil Sharma was unveiled on October 24. And interestingly, the star comedian wanted his former teammate Sunil Grover to launch the trailer of his second film which also happens to be his home production.

But Grover didn’t turn up for the trailer launch.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Kapil was keen to have Sunil for the film’s trailer launch.

During the trailer launch event, Kapil said, “Main chahta tha ki Sunil mera trailer launch karein. Maine unhe message kiya tha punjabi mein. So he asked me kahaan. Toh maine kaha ‘itthe’. Toh unhone reply back kiya ki woh abhi Canada mein hain.” (I wanted Sunil to launch the trailer. I had sent a message to him in Punjabi. He asked me about the venue. I replied saying ‘here’. He responded to my message informing me that he is in Canada).”

Sunil, who was one of the most important members of team Kapil Sharma, quit The Kapil Sharma Show in March this year. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor had reportedly misbehaved with Grover when TKSS cast was returning to India from Australia after a successful tour Down Under.

Reports suggested that Sharma, who was then in an inebriated state, behaved very rudely with Grover. The mid-flight fight soon made headlines and the rift between the two talented comedians became quite apparent.

Within a few days, Kapil took to Twitter to apologise to Grover but the latter refused to return to TKSS. Soon after Grover’s exit, the TRP of TKSS witnessed a deep plunge. Moreover, Kapil’s poor ill health forced the makers to call off shoot on a couple of occasions.

Subsequently, the show was pulled off air owing to Kapil’s deteriorating health condition. To resurrect his health, Kapil took a break and flew to Bengaluru to undergo treatment at an Ayurvedic clinic. After spending sometime there, he returned to Mumbai to complete Firangi which is slated to hit the silverscreen on November 20.