Hansal Mehta to dedicate a film to Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood lost its 'Chandni' on February 24, 2018. Legendary actress Sridevi's sudden demise came as a shock for the entire nation and the news was hard to believe at first. The actress died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, around midnight. She was 54.

Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their grief upon hearing the terrible news.

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote that he had approached the iconic actress for a film. Now, however, that film will be dedicated to her, only if it finds an actor.

Here's what he wrote- “There will never be another #Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.”

Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Monday by a chartered flight.

As per reports, Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Sridevi`s body to India. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport and Travel Ltd, is said to have left for Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor," the statement, issued by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on behalf of the family, had said on Sunday.

"They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India on Monday, it had added.