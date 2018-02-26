Sridevi was preparing for a surprise 'dinner date' minutes before her death

New Delhi: Minutes before her death, superstar Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor were planning to go out for a dinner date, according to UAE-based newspaper Khaleej Times. The newspaper has reported details of what happened inside Sridevi's room in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel quoting a source. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

The 54-year-old Sridevi breathed her last around midnight on February 24, 2018. Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled. Khaleej Times quotes a source close to the family as saying that Boney Kapoor flew back from Mumbai to Dubai just to surprise his wife. He went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30 pm to 'surprise' her with a dinner date.

Boney Kapoor woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner. The Chandni-fame star then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes passed and Sridevi did not come out, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water. "He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," said the source.

Soon afterwards, the police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, reportedly.

Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Monday by a chartered flight. Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Sridevi's body to India. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport and Travel Ltd, and reportedly left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor," the statement, issued by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on behalf of the family, had said on Sunday. "They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India on Monday, it had added.