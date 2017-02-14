Sasikala convicted in DA case; will AIADMK name Deepa Jayakumar – Jayalalithaa's niece – as CM nominee?
Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar – former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece who has stalked claim to her aunt's legacy – may now succeed VK Sasikala as the chief minister nominee in the wake of latter's conviction in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The verdict, which was keenly awaited by both the camps in Tamil Nadu - one led by Sasikala and the other by O Panneeerselvam – has now dashed the AIADMK leader's hopes of becoming the chief minister.
This has triggered intense speculations suggesting that in the aftermath of a negative SC verdict, Deepa Jayakumar may now be nominated to take over as the next chief minister of this southern state.
Given the current animosity between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, it is quite obvious that a large number of AIADMK MLAS will consider Deepa Jayakumar - a member of late Jayalalithaa's family for the top job.
Since Jayalalithaa is dead, the case against her was abated. The other accused in the case are Sasikala's relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi. All four had been convicted by the trial court, but acquitted by the Karnataka High Court.
Nearly a month after her aunt and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, Deepa Jayakumar had declared her intentions to enter politics.
42-year-old Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar.
London-educated Deepa first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa's funeral in December.
