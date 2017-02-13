Tamil Nadu power tussle: SC to hear PIL challenging Sasikala's swearing-in

New Delhi: Amid the escalating political tension in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday the plea seeking a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan.

This comes after the top court last week refused to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL that sought to put on hold Sasikala`s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu chief minister till it passed judgment in the disproportionate assets case against her.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud said "sorry declined" as the petitioner urged the bench to hear the plea.

The PIL was filed by Chennai resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam.

Kumar has contended that if Sasikala is convicted and is forced to resign, there is a possibility of riots erupting all over Tamil Nadu.

He said law and order may worsen in such an eventuality as the state was already facing a "desperate situation" due to cyclone, demonetization and death of Jayalalithaa.

The petitioner claimed in case the appeal against her acquittal results in conviction, the AIADMK workers may once again protest and disturb the normal life of Tamil Nadu, adding that he filed the plea in the interest of people of Tamil Nadu and to maintain the peace in the state.

Earlier, Sasikala had stated clearly that the delay in her swearing-in ceremony is nothing but an attempt to "create division in the party".

