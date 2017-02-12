Sasikala presents MLAs before media, claims support of 129 legislators as rebels up the ante

Chennai: With five more MLAs crossing over to her rival faction, AIADMK supremo V K Sasikala on Sunday indicated that she had the support of 129 legislators as she invoked the legacy of her predecessor to drive home the point of staying united and ensure more electoral victories in the future.

In her address to the MLAs staying put at a nearby resort here, she said the legislators supporting her were like an "ocean".

"You 129 MLAs are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this government. None can hurt us and there is no need to fear," she said.

Sasikala, who had earlier in the day observed that it was "very difficult" to be a woman in politics, said there were efforts to "intimidate" her as she was a woman, but asserted that she would not be cowed down.

She turned emotional while reminiscing of her predecessor former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Sasikala also recalled her commitment to the party, especially made at the memorial of the former chief minister, after being elected AIADMK General Secretary in December 2016.

Sasikala said she had vowed to protect AIADMK with all her might and that she would "give her life for this cause."

Sasikala, who along with Jayalalithaa had been jailed for corruption charges in the past, said that "she and her predecessor have seen the Chennai and Bengaluru prisons" and recalled that "Jayalalithaa had successfully come out of the case and even captured power again".

Referring to the AIADMK government's decision to unveil a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Sasikala said there should be no impediment to this aim.

Alleging that Opposition DMK had planned to scuttle the effort, she said the party MLAs' loyalty for Jayalalithaa would be proved with the unveiling of the portrait.

"I have taken a vow (to install the portrait). There is a picture of Thalaivar (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran). There should be no hindrance (in unveiling Jayalalithaa's portrait) and it is your responsibility. That will be a big respect shown to her," she said.

The party MLAs should resolve to work in this regard at Jayalalithaa's memorial and ensure that the AIADMK cabinet was put in place, Sasikala told her legislators.

"You have given me the responsibility of General Secretary. I will not deviate and will take all efforts to unveil Amma's portrait. That is my desire. For this, we should be one family and ensure the portrait is unveiled," she said.

Exhorting the MLAs to explain to the people what has been happening in the party, while accusing revolting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam of instigating "some of our own", she asked the legislators to continue serving the people and ensure AIADMK's continued electoral success.

"We should win all 40 Lok Sabha (39 in TN and one in Puducherry) in the next Parliamentary polls while continuing our victory march in the (2021) Assembly polls also," she said.

Comparing Jayalalithaa to a lioness, Sasikala said those following her were lion cubs and assured she would lead the party through its difficult times.

She said the legislators are free and determined to ensure their the party and the government stayed intact.

Addressing reporters at the resort where the MLAs are staying, she chose to adopt a wait and watch policy when asked about the verdict in the disproportionate assets case expected in the coming week.

"Let it come, we shall see. Why do you jump to a conclusion?" she asked.

Flanked by some of the women party MLAs, Sasikala alleged they had received threats that their children would be abducted but they have asked their relatives to take care of them and continued to stay at the resort.

"It shows their dedication to this movement. I was moved...They (all the MLAs) are keen that there should be no impediment to AIADMK and the government," she said.

Alleging that those "who defected from us" and "our rivals" were spreading "falsehoods" that the MLAs were being held hostage, the AIADMK chief insisted that neither their free movement nor their freedom of expression have been hindered.

"See it for yourselves," she told the journalists, "they are in touch with their families over phone."

Asked about reports of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao awaiting the Supreme Court verdict in the graft case, Sasikala shot back saying the "Raj Bhavan has denied it".

"We know who is spreading such reports. They want to create confusion among us. Our MLAs are very much aware of this," she said.

On her next course of action, she said, "You are also here, wait and watch."

She earlier held detailed discussions with the MLAs at the resort.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the election schedule for electing the party's General Secretary will soon be announced.

Former Presidium Chairman of AIADMK E.Madhusudanan said the dates for the election would be announced soon.

Speaking to the reporters here at his residence, Panneerselvam said soon the date and the schedule for holding party election to elect the General Secretary will be announced.

Both leaders said AIADMK's interim General Secretary V.K.Sasikala does not have the power to admit or dismiss anybody from the party.

Soon after he revolted against Sasikala, the acting Chief Minister was dismissed as the party's Treasurer, while Madhusudanan was removed as AIADMK's Presidium Chairman and expelled from the party.

Panneerselvam said Sasikala and others insulted him after he became the Chief Minister following the death of J.Jayalalithaa on December 5.