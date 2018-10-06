Chhattisgarh Assembly election dates announced, voting on 12 and 20 November, result on December 11

Chhattisgarh will go to poll in two phases on 12 and 20 November and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, Election Commission announced on Saturday. Voting in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly is being done in two phases to ensure security in the Naxal-infested area. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, Election Commissioner OP Rawat said.

Along with Chhatisgarh, EC also announced the dates for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. While elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, the other four states will go to polls in a single phase. Voting in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will be held on 28 November while voting in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7. The entire election exercise will end by December 15.

The terms of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan assemblies are to end on January 5, 2019, January 7 and January 20 respectively while the term of the Mizoram Assembly will end on December 15. Elections in Telangana were necessitated after the Governor accepted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's recommendation to dissolve the Assembly.