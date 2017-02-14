I feel proud to be playing for India: Irfan Pathan's response to Pakistani girl who questioned his patriotism
Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, was asked why he plays for India despite being a Muslim by a Pakistani girl.
Hyderabad: Out of favour Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who has been trying his best to make an international comeback, shared an interesting anecdote recently.
During an event in Nagpur, the all-rounder from Baroda shared an incident from his playing days when a girl from Lahore asked him why was he playing for India despite being a Muslim?
ALSO READ: Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket
“It is a matter of pride for me to play for India. That incident still motivates me to do better. Although there are many moments during my career that do give me reasons to feel proud of my effort,” Pathan was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Recalling the incident, the 32-year-old said that the conversation with the Pakistani woman motivated him to perform even better during his career.
ALSO READ: Pakistan may not be able to play in ICC World Cup 2019 - Here's why!
Pathan also recalled the most memorable moment of his career when he was handed over his debut cap by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.
Widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers to have played the game, Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. But his form deteriorated as a result of injuries, after which he was shown the door by the selectors.
ALSO READ: Nasir Jamshed provisionally suspended from all forms by PCB for violating anti-corruption code
One of the highlights of his career was the hat-trick he claimed in the first over of a Test against Pakistan.
He is currently representing West Zone in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 championship.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: RSS, BJP praise Kiren Rijiju; Congress wants EC action against MoS Home
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?