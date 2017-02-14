India vs Australia 2017: BCCI announces unchanged squad for first two Tests against Steve Smith & Co
Mohammad Shami and Amit Mishra, two players who were likely to make a comeback, were not a part of the squad as they seem not to be fully fit.
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.
There weren't any changes from the squad which played a one-off Test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad.
The Indian board confirmed the squad on Twitter:
Team: Virat (Capt), Vijay, Rahul, Pujara, Rahane, Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Ishant, Bhuvi, Umesh, Karun, Jayant, Kuldeep, Mukund & Pandya
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2017
Indian squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund & Hardik Pandya
