India vs Australia: David Warner becomes first Australian to score century in his 100th ODI

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:56
India vs Australia: David Warner becomes first Australian to score century in his 100th ODI
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: David Warner on Thursday hit a brilliant hundred against India in the fourth match of the ongoing series in Bengaluru, thus becoming the first Australian player to hit a century in their 100th ODI match. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

Warner, 30, reached the milestone with a four off the fifth ball of the 31st over, bowled by Kedar Jadhav. In the process, he also became the eighth player in the history of the game to do so.

He finally got out after making 124 off 119 balls, laced with 12 fours and four sixes, off the last ball of 35th over. Jadhav got the prize wicket for India thanks to a catch by Axar Patel.

Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Chris Cairns (New Zealand), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Marcus Trescothick (England) and Ramnaresh Sarwan (West Indies) have previously recorded the feat in ODIs.

Interestingly, eight players have achieved the feat in Test cricket too. They are Colin Cowdrey (England), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart (England), Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Ricky Ponting (Australia, in both the innings) and Graeme Smith (South Africa).

Windies great Greenidge is the only player to achieve the feat in both Test and ODI.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing in the landmark match, Warner and his opening partner Aaron Finch took apart the Indian attack, posting 231-run stand for the first wicket.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

