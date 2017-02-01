India vs England: When MS Dhoni called fourth umpire on ground during 2nd T20I at Nagpur

New Delhi: Despite not being the skipper of India's limited-overs squad, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still pretty active on the field when it comes to decision making. From having a chat with bowlers to setting the field, the Ranchi dynamo has been ensuring that there is not too much burden on the shoulders of Virat Kohli while leading the team. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

In the 2nd T20I against England, Men in Blue were under pressure having put just 143 runs on board. England, who already had a 1-0 lead in the series, looked in a decent position after scoring 42 runs in the first seven overs.

However, after the first ball of the eighth over was bowled, Dhoni interrupted the proceedings by stopping the game.

As Joe Root took guard to face the second ball, the former Indian skipper got the field umpire's attention towards one of the bails, which had stopped working. Dhoni's decision forced umpire Anil Chaudhary to call for a replacement of a bail, so as to ensure fair play. (ALSO READ: For Dhoni to bat higher, Sourav Ganguly wants this Indian player to bat at No. 6)

Watch the incident here:

The incident once again showed Dhoni's brilliant presence of mind on the field.

Men in Blue registered a series-leveling win against England, after the visitors failed to score eight runs off the final over. (ALSO READ: Should Virat Kohli continue to open innings in 3rd T20I?)

The two teams will now play the third and final match of the series on February 1 at the Chinnaswamy stadium.