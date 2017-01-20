India vs England: When Shah Rukh Khan tweeted an audio clip praising Yuvraj Singh-MS Dhoni partnership

Cuttack: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – two of India's finest batsmen in limited-overs cricket, rolled back pages for their fans with a breathtaking partnership against England in 2nd ODI played at Barabati Stadium. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

The two stalwarts of the game steadied Men in Blue's sinking ship, after Chris Woakes ripped through the Indian top-order reducing them to 25/3. Both Mahi and Yuvi had been off-colour lately, but they produced two memorable centuries when their team needed it the most.

Not only cricketers, but celebrities from other genres too lauded the duo's massive 256-run stand, which brought Indian innings back on track.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is a huge cricket fan himself, also tweeted in praise of the legendary pair.

"So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai…" King Khan wrote.

So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

While reading the tweets sent by fans and other well-wishers, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar read SRK's tweet in his style.

The right-hander's effort didn't go unnoticed, as soon after, Shah Rukh posted another tweet which had an audio of him praising Yuvraj and Dhoni.

Thank u @sanjaymanjrekar for saying the dialogue like me…but sending u my version. Just… https://t.co/MyRstC2J2w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

In reply, Manjrekar praised Shahrukh's version and called his as "a club standard performance."

@iamsrk Amazing! Mine was what you would call a club standard performance — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 19, 2017

Virat Kohli and his men clinched the series 2-0 after a 15-run win against The Three Lions.