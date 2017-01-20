close
India vs England: When Shah Rukh Khan tweeted an audio clip praising Yuvraj Singh-MS Dhoni partnership

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is a huge cricket fan himself, also tweeted in praise of the legendary pair.

By Suyash Srivastava | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 15:00
Cuttack: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – two of India's finest batsmen in limited-overs cricket, rolled back pages for their fans with a breathtaking partnership against England in 2nd ODI played at Barabati Stadium. (India vs EnglandFull Coverage)

The two stalwarts of the game steadied Men in Blue's sinking ship, after Chris Woakes ripped through the Indian top-order reducing them to 25/3. Both Mahi and Yuvi had been off-colour lately, but they produced two memorable centuries when their team needed it the most.

Not only cricketers, but celebrities from other genres too lauded the duo's massive 256-run stand, which brought Indian innings back on track.

"So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai…" King Khan wrote.

While reading the tweets sent by fans and other well-wishers, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar read SRK's tweet in his style.

The right-hander's effort didn't go unnoticed, as soon after, Shah Rukh posted another tweet which had an audio of him praising Yuvraj and Dhoni.

In reply, Manjrekar praised Shahrukh's version and called his as "a club standard performance."

Virat Kohli and his men clinched the series 2-0 after a 15-run win against The Three Lions. 

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 14:38

