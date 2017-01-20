Virender Sehwag's emotional tweet for 'fighter' Yuvraj Singh will make you respect latter even more!

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh's return to India squad has been one of the most remarkable journeys in the history of cricket. From being reckoned as one of the most fearsome finishers at one point to battling cancer and then hitting peak form once again at the age of 35 tells us a story of an unparalleled resurgence.

Yuvi smashed his best-ever ODI knock of 150 runs against England in Cuttack that rose many eyebrows and virtually sealed the mouths of those doubting his ability.

The 35-year-old, who was named man of the series in the 2011 World Cup, was subsequently diagnosed with cancer the same year and could not compete at the same level for several years after winning battle over the deadly illness.

But after an eye-opening performance in Ranji Trophy, where he proved both his form and fitness, the selectors were not left with many options but to give the left-hander an opportunity keeping the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy selection in mind.

Seeing Yuvraj hit his first century in nearly 6 years, Virender Sehwag, who has become a social media and commentary icon after retiring from cricket, hailed Yuvi's will and attitude to never give up. (IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI - Statistical Highlights)

This man has defeated Cancer.

Today,he only defeated the English bowlers.Everyone can learn not to give up.

"This man has defeated Cancer. Today, he only defeated the English bowlers.Everyone can learn not to give up," tweeted Sehwag.

In the post-2011 World Cup phase, Yuvraj played seven Tests, averaging just 21 and could never make a comeback into the team in that format.

In ODIs, he played 19 matches between April 2011 and December 2013, scoring just 268 runs in at an average of 18.53.

Yuvraj was given the opportunity to reclaim lost form at the 2016 Asia Cup T20 tournament, and the World T20 in India, but his performances further sank hopes of returning to old form.