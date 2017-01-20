WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review

New Delhi: Despite having stepped down as India's limited-overs skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still pretty much active on the field in terms of decision making. Virat Kohli might be the full time skipper in all formats now, but the Ranchi batsman was seen instructing his team-mates throughout the first two ODIs against England. (Ind vs Eng 2016: Full Coverage)

In the first ODI, Dhoni shocked everybody by asking for a review ahead of Kohli, when the field umpire did not give Eoin Morgan out caught behind off Hardik Pandya's bowling. The moment he caught the ball, Dhoni threw the ball in the air to celebrate, and as the umpire wasn't convinced, he asked for the review which went in India's favour.

Even in the second ODI, Dhoni played a crucial role in saving Yuvraj Singh's wicket when he called for a review before the veteran left-hander, after the latter was adjudged caught behind off Chris Woakes' delivery.

Yuvraj was batting on 146 when the incident happened. Although, he could not capitalise on it and was dismissed on 150 – his highest score in ODIs – by Woakes.

After being reduced to 25/3, Yuvraj and Dhoni (134) resurrected the innings with a brilliant 256-run stand for the third-wicket partnership.

Men in Blue now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final ODI will be played at Eden Gardens on January 22.