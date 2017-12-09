India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Ajinkya Rahane to make playing XI, no place for rookie Siddarth Kaul

New Delhi: The absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who is taking much deserved time off, will no doubt present a huge gap in the Indian line-up when they take on Sri Lanka in the limited-overs' series, starting Sunday in Dharamsala.

But his absence also comes with opportunities for other team members who are waiting in the wings to show their calibre. Also, it's the perfect chance to test his stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's leadership skills for any eventuality.

India will start as the favourites, having overwhelmed the Lankans in the last limited-overs meeting in their own backyard. Also, the recent Test series win will also serve as a morale booster to India. But that doesn't change the fact, it's new series.

Here's a look at India's possible XI for tomorrow's match:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma;

Middle-order: Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav;

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni;

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya;

Spinners: Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal;

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Dhawan-Rohit pair has been tried and tested one for India. There's no reason to break it, as both the players are physically fine and have scored some crucial runs in the just-concluded Test series.

Despite his run of poor form in the Test series against Lanka, Ajinkya Rahane is still a valuable part of the famed batting line-up. These numbers in his last four ODI outings altogether tells a different story – 55, 70, 53 and 61. Yes, he scored these runs as an opener. But batting at one and three should not make much difference to a seasoned batsman, who should be given the mettle to fill in Kohli's vacant spot.

Dinesh Karthik, a consistent performer in the domestic circles, never got the chance or place he deserved. Such is the bench strength of India. And with one spot available now, Karthik should be given another chance.

Kedar Jadhav has all but established his place in the team. But the 32-year-old has had some poor outings in the recent past. But that should hamper his progress as a spin-bowling all-rounder, who can finish games.

Then, we have Dhoni with his gloves. He still wields the bat like a magic wand.

Hardik Pandya is now the rockstar of Indian cricket, and he is there to serve it, with both bat and ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal has deservedly earned his place in the XI. He has emerged as one of the smartest bowlers in the game. He will have support from Axar Patel, who can also hit some quick runs.

No side can dare leave Jasprit Bumrah. And with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he forms a deadly pace attack. Siddarth Kaul, who was included in the squad, just cant' beat the experience these two pacers have.