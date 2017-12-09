Only two cricketers invited for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: Reports

New Delhi: There's no confirmed report that the impending Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding will take place this December, but the speculations are rife that it's slated to take place on December 12 in Milan. To further fuel the rumours, family members of the couple have been spotted at airports, purportedly taking flights to Italy.

Then rumours of a celebrity list, with only the very close ones invited, emerged. Very few details have so far been made public, but it's believed to be a very private affair. In fact, from Virat's end only Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have been invited, besides his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

“Not many people have been invited, as it is a really small function. Just close ones are invited, Virat’s childhood friends and few of our family members. From cricket fraternity, only Sachin and Yuvraj will be seen, if they make it to the wedding. And of course, Virat’s coach Rajkumar Sharma who once taught him. There were others too but they can’t make it for the day,” says a report by MensXP.

Also read: India can pip South Africa to top of ODI rankings with Sri Lanka 'whitewash'

Earlier, the CEO of Australia’s iconic cricket stadium Adelaide Oval, Andrew Daniels, has invited the couple to get married at the ground.

“We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval,” he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Kohli is taking a time-off after playing non-stop cricket over the past 48 months. And the same is with Anushka. The Bollywood damsel is on a break.

Meanwhile, India will take on Sri Lanka in a limited-overs' series involving three ODIs and three T20Is, starting Sunday in Dharamsala.

Kohli led India to a 1- series win against the Lankans before taking leave.