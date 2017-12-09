India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Men in Blue ready to extend their domination over Lanka – Statistical Preview

New Delhi: India will look to continue their domination over Sri Lanka when the two sides resume limited-overs' rivalry on Sunday with the first of three ODI matches in Dharamsala.

Last time the two sides met in an ODI series, India blanked the Lankans 5-0 in a five-match series in their own backyard. It was a part of their 9-0 tour whitewash.

Then, Lankans arrived in India in the hope to regain their lost pride. But the tour started with a 1-0 defeat in the three-match Test series, thus continuing the lie under the shadow of Indian cricket, which has no doubt become the most intimidating, on off the field.

Also read: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI — India's predicted XI

But India have their task cut out ahead of tomorrow's match. With regular skipper Virat Kohli out of the picture, his deputy Rohit Sharma will need to keep the winning momentum continue. And it will not be easy.

Here, we look at all the important numbers ahead of the match:

1. India have won 88 matches against Sri Lanka, the most that they have won against any team in ODIs;

2. In nine bilateral series in India, Lanka have lost eight and drew one;

3. Head-to-head record: Played-155, India won-88, Lanka won-55, NR/Tied-11/1;

4. Lanka have lost their last 12 ODIs, while India have won eight out of their previous 10 ODIs. Last time Lanka won an ODI was against Zimbabwe in July, 2017;

5. But Lankans were the last team to beat India in a major tournament, in the Champions Trophy earlier this year;

6. India are looking to stretch their 13 consecutive wins in bilateral matches against Sri Lanka;

7. Highest totals: India-414/7 at Rajkot in 2009; Lanka-411/8 at Rajkot in 200;

8. Lowest totals: India-78 at Kanpur in 1986; Sri Lanka-122 at Mohali in 2005;

9. Highest individual scores: India-264, Rohit Sharma at Kolkata in 2014; Lanka-160, Tillakaratne Dilshan at Rajkot in 2009;

10. Best bowling: India-5/22, Robin Singh at Guwahati in 1997; Sri Lanka-5/57 by Graeme Labrooy at Vadodara in 1987.