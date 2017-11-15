India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Statistical preview

New Delhi: India are primed to continue their domination over Sri Lanka when the two teams meet in the first of three Test matches, starting Thursday (November 16) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Here are all the number you need to know ahead of the match:

- Sri Lanka have never won a Test in India. They have drawn seven and lost 10.

- Sri Lanka will play their first Test match at Eden Gardens, which is hosting its 41st match.

- India (97) need a win to level South Africa (98) as the joint third most in the most wins list. Australia (234) lead the way. England are second with 212 wins.

- Series win will help Virat Kohli & Co equal the record of most wins held by England (1884 to 1891-92) and Australia (2005-06 to 2008). India have won eight series.

Also read: Virat Kohli eyes Sourav Ganguly's Test record

- Kohli will lead Indian for the eighth time against Lanka in Kolkata, which is third most behind Arjuna Ranatunga (13) and Mohammad Azharuddin (8). Duleep Mendis, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Kumar Sangakkara have captained seven times in this fixture.

- Ravichandran Ashwin needs another eight wickets to become fifth Indian and 31st overall to reach the 300-wicket mark.

Also read: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test – When and where to watch the match

- Ashwin will be the quickest to reach the 300-wicket mark if he achieves the feat in the series, beating Dennis Lillee (56). Ashwin has played 52 Tests.

- Umesh Yadav needs six wickets, while Mohammed Shami needs 12 to reach their respective 100 wickets. Whoever reaches first will become the 21st Indian on the list.

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs five wickets to reach the 50-wicket mark.

- Rangana Herath (405) needs one wicket to overtake Curtly Ambrose as 13th most Test wickets, nine to beat Wasim Akram at 12th, 12 to beat Dale Steyn and Harbhajan Singh at 11th, 16 to beat Shaun Pollock at 9th.

- Ajinkya Rahane needs 191 runs to reach 3000 runs in Test cricket. He will become the 22nd Indian to do so. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan needs 178 runs to reach 2000 Test runs.