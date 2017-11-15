India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli eyes Sourav Ganguly's Test record

New Delhi: Another record beckons for India captain Virat Kohli. The 29-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the second most successful Test captain, surpassing Sourav Ganguly, when Men in Blue hosts Lankans in a three-match series, starting Thursday (November 16).

Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain with 27 wins from 60 matches, while Ganguly has 21 wins from 49 games. Kohli is third with 19 from 29.

If India manage to blank the Lankans 3-0, once again, Kohli will overtake Ganguly with 22 wins at the second spot.

Percentage wise, however, Kohli at 65.51%, is the best among Indian captains who have led in 10 or more matches.

Considering how Kohli & Co. completed a series whitewash earlier this year, it will not be too presumptuous to call for another 3-0.

Besides, India, under Kohli, have won eight consecutive Test series.

The winning spree started in Lanka, with a 2-1 in 2015. Since then, India have beaten South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Here are India's top five Test captains:

MS Dhoni - 27 wins (60 matches, Lost 18)

Sourav Ganguly - 21 (49, Lost 13)

Virat Kohli - 19 (29, Lost 3)

Mohammad Azharuddin - 14 (47, Lost 14)

Sunil Gavaskar (47, Lost 8) and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (40, Lost 19) - 9 each

Squads

India (1st and 2nd Tests): Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Roshen Silva