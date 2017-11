India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Live streaming, TV listings, date, time, venue and squads

New Delhi: India would look to continue their ruthless streak when Virat Kohli & Co. take on Sri Lanka in a three-match series, starting on Thursday.

India are currently the top-ranked Test side in the world, and have beaten Lankans in Lanka 3-0 earlier this year. India also have series wins over Australia, England, New Zealand.

In contrast, Lankans have endured one of their worst ever spells in the Test cricket, but managed to Pakistan 2-0 in a two-match away series in UAE.

Here's everything you need to know about the series opener:

Date: 16 to 20 November, 2017

Time: 9:30 AM IST (Everyday)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TV listings

India: Star Sports 1/3

Sri Lanka: Star Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

US: Willow TV

Live streaming: Hotstar

Squads

India (1st and 2nd Tests): Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Roshen Silva